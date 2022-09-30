Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $37,000 Investment in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOC. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE VOC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.53. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.72%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

