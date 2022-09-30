Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 397.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

