Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 2,325 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

