Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $220.60

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220.60 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 221.40 ($2.68), with a volume of 212829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.60 ($2.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 360 ($4.35).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £960.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1,168.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.10.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

About Domino’s Pizza Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.