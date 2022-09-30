Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.