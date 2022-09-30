Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,554.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,554 ($30.86) and last traded at GBX 2,558 ($30.91), with a volume of 34302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,620 ($31.66).
Several brokerages have commented on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,347.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,545.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4,762.26.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
In related news, insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total transaction of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
