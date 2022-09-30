Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average is $199.50. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

