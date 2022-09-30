Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 84,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.27 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

