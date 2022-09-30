Courier Capital LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

