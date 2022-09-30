Courier Capital LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.