Courier Capital LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 81,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 91,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 271,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

