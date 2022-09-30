Courier Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ECL opened at $145.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

