Courier Capital LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

