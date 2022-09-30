Courier Capital LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

