Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 56,500 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $98,218,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

