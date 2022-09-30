Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.00

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16), with a volume of 776870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.25 ($1.21).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £686.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.97.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

