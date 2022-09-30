Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,780 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $125.69 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,866 shares of company stock worth $1,827,218. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.