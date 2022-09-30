Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,780 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $125.69 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.
Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies
In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,866 shares of company stock worth $1,827,218. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.