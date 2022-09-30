Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after buying an additional 517,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

SHLS stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

