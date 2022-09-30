Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Generac by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

