Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.97.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

