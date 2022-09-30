Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $425,969.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,596 shares of company stock valued at $67,582,829. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Concentrix by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,435,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

