Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.67.
In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $425,969.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,596 shares of company stock valued at $67,582,829. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
