Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $18.06 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

