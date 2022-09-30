Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 4.2 %

RQI opened at $11.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.