Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UTF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $29.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.