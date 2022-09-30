Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of UTF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $29.49.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
