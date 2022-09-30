Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $9.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.