Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 10.1 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNT. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

