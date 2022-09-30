Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.53

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $14.09. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 595,659 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COGT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $659.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 368,804 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 385,091 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

