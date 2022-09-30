Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

