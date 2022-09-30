Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,226 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

