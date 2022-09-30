Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $389.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.