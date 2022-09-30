Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.50. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

