Center For Asset Management LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.64 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.