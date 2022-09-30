CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.45. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

