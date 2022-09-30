Byrne Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.10.

ASML opened at $427.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

