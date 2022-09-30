Byrne Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.



