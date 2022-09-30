Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $313.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $309.34 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

