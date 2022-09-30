Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.3 %

LLY opened at $330.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.