Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PATK opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

