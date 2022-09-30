Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,124,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

