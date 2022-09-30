Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

