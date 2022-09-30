Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,454.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cassava Sciences news, insider James William Kupiec purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cassava Sciences news, insider James William Kupiec purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

