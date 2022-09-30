Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of National CineMedia worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 9.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,551,653 shares of company stock worth $4,123,828 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.70 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.26%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

