Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $1,960,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $112.95 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.