Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $705.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 705.50 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 708.50 ($8.56), with a volume of 58530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729.50 ($8.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,607.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 807.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 816.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Britvic

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). In the last three months, insiders bought 55 shares of company stock valued at $44,600.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.