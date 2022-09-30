Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Down 25%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 223,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 96,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

