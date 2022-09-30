AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,348 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.