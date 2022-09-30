Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,240.50

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,240.50 ($14.99) and last traded at GBX 1,243 ($15.02), with a volume of 94252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,277 ($15.43).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a market cap of £9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.00.

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

