APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in APA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

