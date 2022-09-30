Analyzing Skillsoft (SKIL) & The Competition

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Skillsoft to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillsoft and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $567.39 million -$96.07 million -1.58 Skillsoft Competitors $1.82 billion $284.88 million 22.17

Skillsoft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skillsoft. Skillsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 4 0 2.80 Skillsoft Competitors 1665 11454 24463 535 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skillsoft and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Skillsoft presently has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 334.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 50.31%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -27.77% -3.80% -1.87% Skillsoft Competitors -81.45% -85.85% -8.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Skillsoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Skillsoft has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft’s competitors have a beta of -8.93, meaning that their average stock price is 993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skillsoft beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

