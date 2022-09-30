Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $38.57

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

